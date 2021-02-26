Cameroon: Mgr Michael Bibi firmly installed as Bishop of Buea

His Lordship Michael Bibi Miabesue on Thursday, February 25 firmly took canonical possession of the Diocese of Buea during a mass that took place at the Divine Mercy Co-Cathedral.

The mass was celebrated by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, Mgr Julio Murat in the presence of Bishops of the Bamenda Ecclessiatical Province, members of government and other dignitaries.

In his homily, the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea called Christians of the Diocese of Buea to give their full support to their new shepherd in order to lead them to the promise land.

In appointing Mgr Bibi, the Holy Father, Pope Francis knew he was entrusting the Diocese to a sphephard capable of leasing the flock, Mgr Julio Murat said as he prayed for peace and unity in the Diocese.