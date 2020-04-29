Cameroon: Mgr Samuel Kleda affirms Coronavirus herbal remedy is effective

The Archbishop of the Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese, His Grace Samuel Kleda has affirmed that his herbal concoction against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic is effective.

Speaking during a press conference in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon this Wednesday April 29, the prelate disclosed that many patients including doctors who took the medicine and were followed by his team have recovered.

According to Mgr Samuel Kleda, the cure is a result of Christian’s prayers to God “God has heard and answered our prayers by giving us the cure to COVID-19” He told the press.

He equally disclosed that plans are underway to produce the medicine in great quantities to assist as many Cameroonians as possible for free.

He added that in the meantime, the concoction is available in all Catholic hospitals in Cameroon’s economic capital, Douala.

Few days after the Archbishop disclosed he had come up with a possible cure to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda declared interest in the medicine and announced that he will dispatch a team of experts to Douala to evaluate the prelate’s concoction and assist him.

Responding to a question from media men, Mgr Samuel Kleda said he is waiting to receive these health experts at any time for a fruitful collaboration with the aim of treating COVID-19 patients.

This medicine is timely as the country keeps recording cases on a daily basis.