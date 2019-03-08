Cameroon: Michèle Ndoki transferred to Kondengui

Firebrand lawyer and member of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Michèle Ndoki has spent her first night at the Kondengui maximum security prison after she was moved there from her cell at the Special Operations Unit of the Police in Mvan.

Michele Ndoki was sent to Kondengui after she was presented before prosecutors on Thursday at the Yaounde military tribunal for interrogation.

At the end of her interrogation which lasted for hours in the preence of her lawyers Barristers Emmanuel Simh and Claude Assira, Michèle Ndoki was charged with rebellion, hostility against the Fatherland, insurrection, hinderance to the movement of vehicles and persons and inciting a revolution.

She has thus been placed at the “Principal prison” in Kondengui after spending over a week at the Special Operations Unit of the police since her arrest.