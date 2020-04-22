Cameroon: Michele Ndoki urges Biya to free more inmates to check COVID-19 spread

Barrister Michele Ndoki, supporter of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party CRM has called on the Head of State Paul Biya to decongest prisons so as to check the spread of Coronavirus in detention centres as more and more Cameroonians get infected by the killer pandemic.

The CRM activist took to her twitter account this Wednesday April 22 afternoon to make the plea.

According to her, Cameroon counts over three thousand political prisoners and reducing this number would be go a long way to preventing the spread of the virus in detention centres.

This plea comes a week after President Biya signed a degree commuting and remitting the sentences of some prisoners as a response to UN agencies, right groups and civil society organization to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in prisons.

This decision not withstanding excludes inmates arrested in the course of the ongoing Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of the country and those convicted for embezzlement, corruption, who reportedly constitute a greater percentage of those detained.

For many days now, rumours have been circulating that some inmates at the Yaounde kondengui Maximum security prison died of the Coronavirus pandemic meanwhile some cases have been reportedly recorded.

In the wake of this ravaging pandemic, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet weeks ago called on governments to take urgent steps and decongest prison populations so as to prevent uncontrollable outbreaks, given that the overcrowded nature of detention centres could give way to the transmission of the virus.