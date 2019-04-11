Cameroon: Michele Ndoki’s bail hearing pushed to April 18

The Vice President of the Women’s wing of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Michele Ndoki will appear in court on April 18 for a habeas corpus hearing.

Michele Ndoki was expected to appear in court on Thursday April 11 but did not show up after she was only informed of the case the same day.

One of her lawyers, Barrister Claude Assira says they were not informed on time of Thursday’s hearing and the court had no option but to push the case forward as Michele Ndoki remained in her Kondengui cell where she entertained visits from members of the civil society.