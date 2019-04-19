Cameroon: Michelle Ndoki accuses court of violaing bail laws

Firebrand lawyer and Vice President of the Women’s wing of the Camekroon Renaissance Movement Michelle Ndoki has accused the Mfoundi High Court of not respecting proceedings partaining to her habeas corpus hearing.

Michelle Ndoki was appearing in court on Thursday for the first time as her lawyers filed for her immediate release arguing her arrest and detention are illegal.

Michelle Ndoki accused the court of trying to proceed with hearing without documents attesting to her arrest and detention as required by the submission from her lawyers.

This outburst from the lawyer forced the court to adjourn the matter to April 25 for the Registrar of the Kondengui prison to present her detention order as well as her arrest warrant.