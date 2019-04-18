Cameroon: Michelle Ndoki returns to court today

The detained Vice President of the Women’s wing of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party Michelle Ndoki returns to court today for her bail appeal.

She was expected to appear in court last week but failed to show up after her lawyers said they were not notified on time forcing the court to adjourn the matter.

Her lawyers her praying the court to free her immediately arguing that her arrest and detention is arbitary and violates her rights and freedoms.

Barrister Michelle Ndoki is incacerated at the Kondengui Principal prison alongside fellow militants of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement for their involvement in the January 26 protests.

He has been formally charged by prosecutors at the Yaounde military tribunal with rebellion, hostility against the fatherland, insurrection, destruction of public property and contempt against the Head of State. She faces the death penalty if found guilty.