Cameroon: Michelle Ndoki to be presented before judicial police officers today

The Vice President of the women’s wing of thee Cameroon Renaisancce Movement Michelle Ndoki will be presented before judicial police officers today n Yaounde, a spokesperson of the party has said.

Michelle Ndoki who was arrested on Tuesday and transferred to Yaounde will be interrogated at the Judiciary Police in Yaounde at 9 AM, Olivier Bibou Nissack, spokesperson of the party said.

Michelle Ndoki will be accompanied by a battery of lawyers from the Cameroon Renaissance Movement led by Barrister Meli, Bibou Nissack said.

Lawyers of the party were at the Judiciary Policce in Yaounde on Wednesday but said they were unable to see Michelle Ndoki though they had confirmation she haad been arrested.