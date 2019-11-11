Cameroon: Michelle Ndoki to run for Legislative elections

The Vice President of the women’s wing of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Michelle Ndoki has thrown her hat in for the upcoming Legislative elections.

Her announcement follows the Head of State’s decree on Sunday convening the electorate for the Legislative and Municipal elections on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Michelle Ndoki who was released from jail on October 5 following a Presidential decision took to twitter to subtly declare her intentions.

“It will be a moment of truth. To all those who call me the people’s fiancée, the wedding is scheduled for February 9, 2020. I might have the honour to become madame the parliamentarian. You now have to decide..,” Michelle Ndoki told her potential voters on twitter.