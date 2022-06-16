Cameroon: Migrant Youth and Women Benefit from the Youth and Gender Connect Project

It was launched on June 1st 2022, in favour of migrant youth and women.

The official launch of the Youth and gender Connect project took place on 1 June 2021 in Yaoundé and on a zoom meeting. It aims to train young people, women and returnees in dual training and entrepreneurship.

The training courses will enable the development of skills corresponding to the needs of the private sector and to the economic potential of the agri-food processing, maintenance and car repair sectors, thus facilitating the insertion of the beneficiaries into the labour market.

An improvement in the performance and services of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Handicrafts of Cameroon and the vocational training centres will contribute to a better offer of vocational training and to local economic development, notably through the organisation of public-private workshops and thus a greater animation of the actors of these sectors.

In figures, this project means that at least 480 direct beneficiaries are made aware of the possibilities offered by Technical and Vocational Education and Training through information campaigns and training activities.

A minimum of 360 young people are trained, of which at least 235 are inserted into the labour market through a dual vocational training approach (workplace and training centre) and accompanied after the training for job placement and at least 125 people are trained in entrepreneurship and accompanied after the training to create their business.

At least 65 MSMEs from the relevant value chain(s) – including also client companies and suppliers – participate in the identification of skill gaps. 25 trainers trained in both value chains on the dual method, entrepreneurship, management and vocational and technical education. And 7 training centres are strengthened in their technical and vocational training services

As a reminder, this is a training programme for young people on agri-food processing, car repair and entrepreneurship in Cameroon” in the cities of Bafoussam, Douala, Ngaoundéré, Obala and Yaoundé and financed by the European Union.