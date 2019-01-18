Cameroon: Military officer who saved Biya passes away

One of the senior military officers who help abort the 1984 coup d’Etat in Cameroon passed away on Thursday January 18 in Yaounde, sources at the Ministry of Defence have confirmed.

General Benoit Asso’o Emane, 82, passed away in the early hours of Thursday at the Yaounde Social Insurance Hospital where he had been for the past three weeks.

The General who had been on retirement since since months was first taken to the hospital on January 5 but rumours announced on January 7 that he had passed away. His family quickly dismissed the information before he finally passed away seven days later.

His corpse has been preserved at the mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital.

General Benoit Assou Emane is presented by historians as one of the military officers who fought hard and abortd the 1984 coup d’Etat. That has since seen Paul Biya remain in power till date.