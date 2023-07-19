News



Cameroon : Military Recruits 240 Youths Aged 18 – 35

Publié par Nana Kamsu kom
le: 14 April 2023

The recruitment is done through a competitive examination for admission to the Joint Military School, which will take place on 12 and 13 August 2023.

 

 

The Minister Delegate in charge of Defence has just issued a communiqué announcing the organisation of a competitive examination for admission to the EMIA. A total of 240 young people will be admitted and trained. The available places are divided into six sections and each section requires specific admission conditions to be met.
Tronc A concerns the recruitment of 125 civilians with a baccalaureate +1 and aged between 18 and 23 years.

Stream C is dedicated to the direct recruitment of 40 civilians with a higher education diploma or an engineering diploma; the age varies between 18 and 26.
The B1 stream is reserved for the inter-service recruitment of 15 non-commissioned officers with a baccalaureate and a maximum age of 30.

B2(b) is open to the joint recruitment of 05 NCOs with a higher education diploma or an engineering diploma and aged 32 or less.
The D(b) stream provides for direct recruitment of 10 civilians with a doctorate in general medicine, pharmacy, dental surgery or veterinary medicine. Age limit, 30 years.

Core D(c) is for the recruitment of 05 civilian doctors with a speciality degree and a maximum age of 35 years.
The deadline for admissibility of applications is Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 15:30.

Cameroonian Youths Brace Reading As Skill

19 July 2023 Publié à 16h25

This is the aim of the "Bao futures" reading competition. The competition for…

Cameroon – NSIF: Negociations to take over ENEO on Standstill

19 July 2023 Publié à 13h29

The takeover offer put forward by the National Social Insurance Fund NSIF as…

Manchester U Concludes Deal With André Onana moves to Manchester United

19 July 2023 Publié à 11h18

After several days of negotiations, Manchester United are close to making André Onana's…

