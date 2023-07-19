Cameroon : Military Recruits 240 Youths Aged 18 – 35

The recruitment is done through a competitive examination for admission to the Joint Military School, which will take place on 12 and 13 August 2023.

The Minister Delegate in charge of Defence has just issued a communiqué announcing the organisation of a competitive examination for admission to the EMIA. A total of 240 young people will be admitted and trained. The available places are divided into six sections and each section requires specific admission conditions to be met.

Tronc A concerns the recruitment of 125 civilians with a baccalaureate +1 and aged between 18 and 23 years.

Stream C is dedicated to the direct recruitment of 40 civilians with a higher education diploma or an engineering diploma; the age varies between 18 and 26.

The B1 stream is reserved for the inter-service recruitment of 15 non-commissioned officers with a baccalaureate and a maximum age of 30.

B2(b) is open to the joint recruitment of 05 NCOs with a higher education diploma or an engineering diploma and aged 32 or less.

The D(b) stream provides for direct recruitment of 10 civilians with a doctorate in general medicine, pharmacy, dental surgery or veterinary medicine. Age limit, 30 years.

Core D(c) is for the recruitment of 05 civilian doctors with a speciality degree and a maximum age of 35 years.

The deadline for admissibility of applications is Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 15:30.