Cameroon: Military tribunal incompetent to judge Kamto, lawyers say

Lawyers of Professor Maurice Kamto say the Yaounde military is incompetent to judge the detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

The lawyers recused the Yaounde military tribunal on Tuesday during an in chambers hearing where they claimed the matter can only be heard before a civil court.

Maurice Kamto and his team of lawyers remained adamant throughout the hearing that the military tribunal is incompetent to judge civilians forcing the judge to adjourn the hearing for a date yet to be announced.

Before adjourning the case, the judge tasked the defense counsel to produce proofs to back their assertions in writing notably citing the sections of the law which forbid the military tribunal from judging civilians.

Maurice Kamto and about 200 members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement are behind bars since they were arrested last month for organising and taking part in a protest march on January 26 in some cities in Cameroon as well aas in the diaspora.