Cameroon: Military Troops Prepare Ahead Of National Day Celebration

Published on 11.05.2022 at 16h00 by Nana Kamsukom

The actors of the military parade are fine-tuning their preparations for the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the unitary state on May 20.

Barring a last minute surprise, the fiftieth anniversary of the reunification of Cameroon will be celebrated on May 20, 2022 with a civilian and military parade, according to the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic. With 09 days to go before the event, those involved in the military parade at the Boulevard du 20 mai are intensifying their preparations.

In this wake, the Presidential Guard, the Air Force and the Army, the National Fire Brigade, the National Navy, the Police and Customs officials are stepping up training.

According to information from the bilingual daily Cameroon tribune, three sites have been made available to these various bodies for weeks. These are the street alongside the headquarters of the National Assembly located in the Ngoa-Ekelle district, the one crossing the esplanade of the Ahmadou Ahidjo sports stadium in the Mfandena district, and the Base 101 in Yaounde. The activities are taking place in the morning and in the afternoon on some of these sites.

At the 101 Air Base, several army corps train: the Army, the Air Force, the National Navy, the National Gendarmerie, the Customs, the Fire Service, the Rapid Intervention Battalions which are a special corps, etc. The training sessions last at least four hours each day. The marchers cover a distance of 800 m, which is the distance to be covered in front of the grandstand on 20 May.

On this site, the Presidential Guard trains between 14:30 and 17:30, after having completed the first session in the morning between 08:30 and 11:30 in the Nkolbisson district. This training has been going on since May 2nd. It will continue until May 19. On the site of Mfandena, it is the police officers who are training.

In addition to the actors of the military parade, those of the civilian parade are also preparing. Both will resume the parade after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

