Cameroon : Mindef Ends “Come we stay” for Military Personnel

The Ministry of Defence is planning to organise a collective wedding for single military and civilian personnel of the Headquarters Brigade in Yaounde.

The information is contained in a message carried by the commander of this unit, Colonel Charles Alain Matiang, dated September 15th 2022. The senior army officer said the ceremony is at the initiative of the head of the social centre of the” BQG” and is scheduled for “during the month of January 2023” in the courtyard of the headquarters.

To this end, he invites “target personnel” and “those willing to apply” to register in their formations and services. The candidates must first seek permission from the competent military authority to marry and constitute a marriage file in accordance with the law on the organisation of civil status in Cameroon. This measure, follows “the recent observation of social agents on duty at the BQG on the increasing cases of single personnel interested in living in concubinage or common-law union”, commonly called “come and stay” in Cameroon.

A collective marriage was organised for the first time in the country by the Ministry for the Promotion of Women and the Family in order to formalize couples, some of whom have been living together for many years. The aim is to make families more secure, as many women often find themselves destitute or homeless for lack of a marriage contract.

“These marriages, which provide marital stability, will help ensure that soldiers serving in difficult conditions are better prepared to assume their responsibilities”; says the commander in chief.