Cameroon – Mindef : Orphans Receive School Kits

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, on Wednesday, 31 August 2022, presided over the ceremony to hand over school kits to these children.

They lost their parents in the defence of the country in security crisis zones. In memory of the sacrifice of those who ensured them a dignified start to the school year, the Head of State Paul Biya offers them the necessary. Kits containing supplies and teaching materials were given to these “Pupils of the Nation” by the Minister of Defence. The ceremony took place at the Court of Honour of the Yaounde headquarters.

The action of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces is in its seventh year. It aims at encouraging orphans and showing them the assistance of the army and the nation. It ensures an honourable future for young people, who are called to participate in the construction of the nation, as mentioned by Minister Joseph Beti Assomo during the ceremony.

In handing over these gifts to the beneficiaries, the minister invited them to make good use of them, to shine through diligence and work in school and in life, informs the bilingual daily Cameroon tribune. The orphans of fathers who fell in the North West, South West against separatist rebels or in the Far North against Boko Haram, said thank you to the Head of State and the Defence and Security Forces. They can now start the school year on Monday 5 September 2022.