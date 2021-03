The Ministerv Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum has passed away, sources have confirmed.

According to a source at the Ministry of External Relations, Minister Adoum Gargoum passed away on Monday, March 8 in Yaounde.

He was last seen in public in February when he granted an audience to the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon.

This is a developing story…