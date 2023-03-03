Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon : Minister Atanga Nji Warns Inhabitants On Risky Constructions

Published on 03.03.2023 at 16h03 by JDC

The Minister of Territorial Administration has just carried out an awareness tour on construction sites in risky areas.

In December 2022, particularly the city of Yaounde, experienced a dark night after a landslide in the Damase neighborhood. This was a few years after the Gouache disaster in Bafoussam in 2019. A tragedy also caused by a landslide that had swept away many houses and human lives.

It is aware of these situations and in order to avoid others that the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji made a visit to the Mimboman-lycee neighborhood of Yaounde on March 1st. This choice can be explained by the disappearance in October 2022 of three people living in a low-lying area following a land subsidence.

This working visit was an opportunity to sensitize the population on the dangers of building in risky areas. It was also a way for the minister to mark the day of 1 March, which is declared World Civil Protection Day.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top