Cameroon : Minister Atanga Nji Warns Inhabitants On Risky Constructions

The Minister of Territorial Administration has just carried out an awareness tour on construction sites in risky areas.

In December 2022, particularly the city of Yaounde, experienced a dark night after a landslide in the Damase neighborhood. This was a few years after the Gouache disaster in Bafoussam in 2019. A tragedy also caused by a landslide that had swept away many houses and human lives.

It is aware of these situations and in order to avoid others that the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji made a visit to the Mimboman-lycee neighborhood of Yaounde on March 1st. This choice can be explained by the disappearance in October 2022 of three people living in a low-lying area following a land subsidence.

This working visit was an opportunity to sensitize the population on the dangers of building in risky areas. It was also a way for the minister to mark the day of 1 March, which is declared World Civil Protection Day.