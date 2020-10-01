The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Mines, Industry ad Technological Development, Fuh Calistus Gentry has called on the population of the North West and South West Regions to brace up and massively take part at the upcoming Regional elections which will usher in the Special Status.

Speaking on CRTV’s flagship programme, Inside The Presidency, Minister Fuh Calistus said the Special Status will give the North West and South West Regions the powers to manage their own affairs thus it is imperative for the population to take their destiny in their hands by massively taking part at the upcoming Regional elections.

The elections are coming in a context marked by calls for a boycott by certain political parties, notably the Cameroon Renaissance Movement whose moves have largely been ignored by the population.

“First of all, I think the motive behind such calls(for protests) is not genuine. How can a political party which took part in the 2018 presidential election be claiming today that demonstrations are intended to protest against the electoral system and the crisis in the North West and South West regions?,” Minister Fuh Calistus questioned.

He praised Cameroonians, especially the population of the North West and South West Regions for ignoring such calls and equally called on them to focus on the bigger picture in the horizon which is the Regional elections

“I think (the Regional elections) is what is more important to them at this material moment. I don’t see any Anglophone in his or her right senses taking part in any political party demonstration against state institutions and the President of the Republic. They are rather more concerned about the Special Status the Head of State has given them and the many advantages that Special Status will offer them. They are facing the challenge of putting in place a regional executive that will finish what it is already being done,” he said.

The putting in place of the Regional Councils, he said, will accelerate the decentralisation process and usher in a diverse leadership where the voices of women and youth are equally represented at the grassroot levels.

“We are going to see the whole fabric of society, enthusiastic to take the destiny of their regions into their own hands. They are going to be at the centre of key decisions regarding the development of their regions. We are going to will a new kind of power, which if we leave Yaounde and go down, we will lis- ten to them. They will be running things and we only fit our ideas to theirs because it is their region. They will automatically have the destiny of their people in their hands,”he said.

With all these, he called on Cameroonians to join efforts wth the Head of State to implement the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue in order to consolidate peace which he said is steadily returning to the North West and South West Regions.