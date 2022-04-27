Cameroon: Minister Grégoire Owona Issues Statement Prior To Labour Day 2022

The Minister of Labour and Social Security invites the actors of the labour world to reflect and pursue social dialogue on the occasion of Labour Day celebrated on May 1st 2022.

“Dear actors in the world of labour, the celebration of the 136th edition of the International Labour Day gives us the opportunity to appreciate the progress made in the promotion of decent work and social justice despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has disrupted the order of work. But fortunately, the national response has been organised to meet the challenge under the very high leadership of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya.

Thanks to your sense of responsibility and the resilience you have shown under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have preserved jobs, safeguarded social peace and maintained the productivity of businesses which, however, are experiencing enormous difficulties that we must overcome together. More than ever, we must remain mobilised in the face of the changes that are affecting the world of work in order to turn them into real opportunities.

During this edition of the International Labour Day, placed under the theme “the world of work, the fight against Covid-19, job protection and productivity”, I invite you to reflect and pursue social dialogue in order to elaborate together proposals and agree on actions to be carried out for a healthier and fairer world of work on the path of social progress traced by the President of the Republic Paul Biya. Happy feast day to all, happy feast day to all actors in the world of work”.