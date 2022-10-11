Cameroon: Minister Jean de Dieu Momo Braces Football Industry 

The Minister of Delegate at the Ministry of Justice is now one of the leaders of Aigle Royal de la Menoua.

For the sports season, 2022-2023, the Aigle Royal de la Menoua has given itself two main tasks. According to the president of the club, Barrister Gauthier Zoumissi, Aigle has to cross the course of professionalization. According to the president, this is all about making the club a commercial company in its operationalization and structure.

An opportunity the Minister delegate at the Ministry of Justice decided to seize. Minister Jean de Dieu Momo after an encounter with the president of the club decided to join the management of the Aigle Royal de la Menoua, which will besides play the cc this season,

“Aigle Royal must become a commercial society where everyone will have to take part. I will not miss this opportunity to become a shareholder in this ancestral club,” said Jean de Dieu Momo. As a first action, he announced the implementation of a club development plan.

The second objective presented by the lawyer and assigned to players is to win for the first time a national trophy. It is also in this line that the club invites all the elites, sons and daughter of the division rally behind Aigle Royal de la Menoua.

It was following the general meeting of the club held on October 7th and 8th in Dschang that these various objectives were drew.