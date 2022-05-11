Cameroon: Minister Nalova Lyonga Prescribes Maternal Leave For Students

The Minister of Secondary Education, Pr. Nalova Lyonga recently signed a press release instructing school administrators to let pregnant girls continue school till 26 weeks of pregnancy when they will be placed on maternity leave.

Minesec boss , Pauline Nalova Lyonga issues that « School officials need to allow confirmed pregnant students to continue with school activities until the 26th week of pregnancy after which she may request to be placed on maternity leave. »

After having their babies, the young mums will be authorized to return to school “provided health, work , age and disciplinary requirements are met”.

The same measure will be “applied to the father of the baby if he is a student”. But the Minister says “ appropriate disciplinary measures” will be taken if author is a teacher or any other member of staff.

For decades now, pregnant teens in Cameroon were not allowed to study in school alongside their peers. Administrators and parents considered them a bad example. Hence, they were systematically suspended or dismissed once pregnancy was confirmed.

In some cases, the pregnant teen is allowed to take exams and return home once exams are over. But some schools, especially private schools have a zero tolerance policy.

The students leave school for good, with no chances of readmission. Most of these pregnant teens who are stigmatized and considered a failure never see the four walls of a classroom again. They abandon school and continue to swell the figures of school drop outs .

The Secondary Education Minister says suspending or dismissing pregnant girls from school is “against the government policy of keeping all girls in school with out discrimination”.

She adds the excluding pregnant teens also disfavors government efforts to promote gender equality and prevent the dismissal of vulnerable students from school .

Government provisions contained in Circular number 10/A/562/MINEDUC/ESG/DETP/ DEMP/ of 19th January on student pregnancy in government and private schools require that pregnant teens be allowed to continue school activities.

Journal Du Cameroon , carried out a survey regarding this decision and discovered many individuals praised the initiative meanwhile others condemned

« This is a decision which I must say is awesome , for over the years many young girls have had their lives destroyed cause of the stigma they carry due to child bearing while in school. Henceforth I’m happy cases like this will be better treated » says Collette Njong , a secondary school teacher.

Meanwhile Agnes Sula who is also a school instructor bares a different opinion « this will encourage young girls to freely carry out immoral practices and will not bare shame carrying a child. I think suck a decision could have stayed in the back drop and not brought to light »

In a nutshell , Cameroon government strives at protecting the girl child and ensuring her education no matter the circumstances.