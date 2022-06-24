Cameroon: Minister of Defence on Working Visit in Far North Region

This two-day visit initiated on “very high instructions of the Head of State, Head of the Armed Forces” will allow Mindef to “take stock of operations to maintain and restore order and secure and protect their property.

The first stage of this visit is Mokolo, in the Mayo-Tsanaga Division, Far North region. Mindef is due to chair a security meetingin the town of Mokolo. The choice of this locality is not insignificant. The Mayo-Tsanaga division is indeed one of the most affected by the incursions of jihadists of the Boko Haram sect from Nigeria.