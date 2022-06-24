Cameroon: Minister of Defence on Working Visit in Far North Region

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo begins a working visit today in the Far North, North and Adamaoua regions.
This two-day visit initiated on “very high instructions of the Head of State, Head of the Armed Forces” will allow Mindef to “take stock of operations to maintain and restore order and secure and protect their property.
The first stage of this visit is Mokolo, in the Mayo-Tsanaga Division, Far North region. Mindef is due to chair a security meetingin the town of Mokolo. The choice of this locality is not insignificant. The Mayo-Tsanaga division is indeed one of the most affected by the incursions of jihadists of the Boko Haram sect from Nigeria.
Last night, local witnesses report an attack in the village of Goldavi, in the commune of Mozogo. The army reportedly retreated in the face of large numbers of attackers who burned several houses.
A security source contacted by SBBC said that the department has already recorded around forty armed incursions since the beginning of the year and around sixty hostage-takings.
The small town of Tourou and the surrounding villages (commune of Mokolo) have been practically deserted by their inhabitants who have fled to the interior of the country, local sources report.
Minister Beti Assomo will then travel to the North and Adamaoua regions, which are experiencing a resurgence of hostage-taking.
