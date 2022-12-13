Cameroon : Minister of Telecommunications Blames Eneo for Poor Mobile Network

Asked by the deputies to explain “the causes of the dysfunctions observed in the provision of mobile phone services, as well as the measures taken by the government for a sustainable improvement of these”, “ The malfunctions are also related to the activities of some companies like Eneo, whose untimely cuts strongly impact the provision of services of telephone networks, as well as the projects of the Ministry of Public Works, causing regular damage to the fiber optic, “said the Minister of Post and Telecommunication.

For several months now, consumers have been confronted with regular disruptions to the mobile phone network as well as internet access. According to Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng, this state of affairs forces Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) to replace 30% of its fiber optic network to date because of incidents due to road projects. It is indeed Camtel, the incumbent telephone operator, which holds a monopoly on the fibre optic network that it makes available to other operators.

However, according to the minister, Eneo and the Ministry of Public Works are not the only ones involved in the dysfunctions observed. “The recent malfunctions are due to low investment or the use of poor quality equipment and infrastructure tools, unable to support the growing number of users,” she said.

The government also admitted that the regulator’s limited capacity did not allow it to establish responsibility for the said disruptions in time.