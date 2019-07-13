Cameroon: Minister Paul Tasong preaches school resumption in Lebialem

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Paul Tasong was in Lebialem this weekend to advocate for school resumption in that part of the country.

Lebialem division is one of the areas greatly hit by the conflict in the North West and South West regions with several government offices relocating to neighbouring Menoua division while schools have shut down as a result of fighting between security forces and separatist fighters.

With debate raging on school resumption despite the security situation, Paul Tasong, an elite of Lebialem went to his area to convince those who have stayed behind to resume school this coming academic year and urged others who have fled to return to their localities promising government’s security assurances.

Heavily guarded by security forces, Paul Tasong offered humanitarian relief to the local population in Ntemndzem, Mbelenka before returning to Yaounde through the Dschang route.