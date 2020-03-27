Cameroon minister self-isolates over Coronavirus fears

Cameroon’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona, has isolated himself as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter signed by the secretary general of the ministry, Johny Razack revealed that Grégoire Owona had been isolated since Monday but rejected the reports according to which he had been tested positive for the virus.

“Minister Grégoire Owona is not under intensive care and has not tested positive for Coronavirus but has been in solitary confinement for 14 days since Monday despite rumors about his health situation,” said Johny Razack in a press release.

He added that the minister was working from his home to ensure that users are served and took the opportunity to ask everyone to continue to respect the measures put in place by the government to stop the spread of the virus.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona, was recently picturs with the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honorable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, after the latter ignored the measures taken by the government to detain after his return from France.