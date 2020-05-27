Life › Education

Cameroon: Ministries in charge of education receive anti-COVID-19 kits ahead of June 1 school reopening

Published on 27.05.2020 at 17h48 by journalduCameroun

pupils with adequate anti-COVID-19 protective gear (c) copyright

The three Ministries in charge of education in Cameroon have been equipped with anti-Coronavirus protective gears to bar the way to the killer pandemic in the school milieu ahead of June the 1st school reopening.

The kits produced by the National Committee for the Development of Technologies and in strict respect of ANOR and WHO standards comprised face masks and hydro-alcoholic gels.

They were handed over to representatives of the Ministries of Basic, Secondary and Higher education in Yaounde this Wednesday May 27 during a ceremony chaired by the Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Dr Madeleine Tchuente.

According to reports, each representative received one thousand litres of hydro-alcoholic gel and three thousand face masks.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madeleine Tchuente prescribed the judicious use of the protective kits in order to avoid the spread of the killer virus in schools.

After over two months away from classrooms because of the Coronavirus pandemic scare, teachers and learners in examination classes and those of the Higher education will resume school on June the 1st amid an increase of cases as days go by.

Earlier this week, a group of trade unions in the education sector penned a letter to the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, posing a number of conditions for them to resume school, including the constant disinfection of campuses and risk bonuses.

 

 

 

