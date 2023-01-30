Cameroon – Ministry of Mines: Fuh Calistus Gentry as interim Minister after death of Gabriel Dodo Ndoke

The Secretary of State to the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, has been temporarily elevated to this position following a decision of the President of the Republic,Paul Biya.



A letter dated January 30, 2023, written by Séraphin Magloire Fouda, Secretary General of the Prime Minister’s Office, to the attention of the entire government has put an end to the vacancy that prevailed at the head of Minmidt, since the death of Gabriel Dodo Ndoke. According to this manifesto, Fuh Calistus Gentry, Secretary of State to the late member of government, will take over as acting head of the ministry.

“The Prime Minister has instructed me to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed the Secretary of State to the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (Minmidt), Mr. Fuh Calistus Gentry, to ensure continuity of service at the head of this ministerial department on an interim basis,” the document reads.

Fuh Calistus Gentry will not have time to twiddle his thumbs. While waiting for the President of the Republic to definitively appoint an official to head the Minmidt, he will have the mission of implementing the first initiatives that will be implemented to satisfy the will of the Head of State who wants to start this year, 3 major mining projects.

These are the Kribi-Lobé iron ore exploitation project in the South region, the exploitation of the Mbalam-Nabeba iron deposit and finally the Bipindi-Grand-Zambi iron exploitation project. For the record, Gabriel Dodo Ndoke, who died on 21 January 2023, was appointed Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (Minmidt) on 4 January 2019 by presidential decree.