Cameroon: Ministry of Public Health Hunts for Clandestine Health Centres

This operation, which will be accompanied by legal proceedings against violators of the laws and regulations in this area, aims to track down clandestine health centres. These are health facilities run by private promoters who are accused of illegal practice, as well as “dangerous medical practices” and the “illegal distribution of pharmaceutical products”.

This campaign follows a “resurgence” of these informal structures observed by the competent technical services of the Minsanté in the major urban centres of Cameroon, says Manaouda Malachie. “This situation is all the more likely to seriously compromise the health of the population, as it leads on the one hand to a significant number of deaths among pregnant women because of late referrals from the initial health facilities, and on the other hand, an influx of cases of patients who arrived very late in the referral health facilities, and presenting serious complications of poor medical practices,” the member of the government writes

He also warned the population against using these centres, whose practices “contribute to increasing maternal mortality and the number of haemodialysis patients in our health facilities, as well as many other consequences for health”. The Minsante specifies that this campaign will be carried out in liaison with the various existing professional orders, to whom it asks “to invest fully in this operation to safeguard the health of the Cameroonian population”.

This is not the first time that the Cameroonian authorities have tried to curb this phenomenon. However, clandestine health centres continue to flourish, particularly because of the high costs considered to be charged in public hospitals or private hospitals with a good reputation.