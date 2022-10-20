Cameroon : Ministry of Trade Blames Currency for Domestic Gas Shortage

The Ministry of Trade explains that loggers are stuck in Cameroonian waters due to administrative and currency problems.

This administration does not give any further explanation on the nature of these difficulties. A few months ago, the authorities in charge of the distribution of petroleum products explained this shortage “by a logistics problem“. They spoke then of a “delay in the unloading of the importer’s ship Confex Oil“.

Since August, Cameroon has been facing a shortage of gas of several brands (Tradex, SCTM, Total, Afriquia Gas …) in several localities of Cameroon (Centre, Littoral, East …). “The situation should return to normal with the arrival of the first tanker on 16 October. A second mothership is also expected this week,” the Ministry of Commerce tries to reassure.

In July, the government confessed that the fuel shortage was due to the growing weight of the state subsidy dedicated to maintaining the prices of these petroleum products. It is not excluded that this problem also affects domestic gas.

The subsidy for this product is borne by the Caisse de stabilisation des prix des hydrocarbures (CSPH). At the end of March 2022, the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, estimated the subsidy for a bottle of gas at FCFA6777. The Minister, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CSPH, projected the annual cost of this subsidy at CFAF 70 billion. This sum is higher than the overall expenses of this public institution, which amount to FCFA66.09 billion in 2021 and FCFA52.2 billion in 2020.

The same source said that while waiting for the unloading of these ships expected, the storage station of Bipaga located near Kribi can supply the city of Yaounde and its surroundings.