Cameroon: Minor quake hits Yaounde, Ebolowa

Some slight earth tremors have reportedly been felt in the towns of Yaounde and Ebolowa in the Centre and South regions of Cameroon respectively, following an earthquake that hit the Golf of Guinea Thursday December 19, 2019.

According to unofficial sources, some inhabitants of the Nsam neighbourhood in Yaounde affirm to have felt some brief vibrations of the earth yesterday afternoon as they were going about their day-to-day activities.

The same occurrence was reportedly witnessed in Ebolowa, South region of Cameroon, an information confirmed by regional Governor, Felix Nguele Nguele on state television.

“It’s a little shake that lasted less than a minute. We will dispatch the head of the Centre Regional Delegation of the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation on a mission to report more scientifically to the hierarchy” Felix Nguele Nguele said.

The natural hazard did not cause any human nor material damage.