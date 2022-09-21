Cameroon : Minesec Announces National Conference to Eradicate Violence in Schools

The meeting organised by the Ministry of Secondary Education will be held from 20 to 23 December 2022 at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel.

The Ministry of Secondary Education (Minesec) with the support of the United Nations (UN), announces a national conference on violence in schools in Cameroon. The meeting is being prepared in a context where violence in schools is increasing. The scenes that the educational community has witnessed over the past few years show the gravity of the situation.

In September 2022, a teacher kicked his first year F3 pupil at Ambam High School, causing the latter’s spleen to rupture. The year before, a student stabbed his principal in a secondary school in the Nkolbisson district. In 2020, another pupil stabbed his mathematics teacher to death at Nkolbisson High School in Yaoundé. In addition to these serious cases, acts of contempt, fighting, insults, mockery or pushing and shoving are frequent.

Thus, the three-day meeting will analyse the causes, manifestations and effects of these acts and propose solutions. To this end, the organisers are launching a call for papers. This call targets articles dealing with violence in schools. “Speakers from Cameroon and abroad are invited to share their analyses on all types of violence, causes/sources, counter-actions and transformational solutions to curb all forms of deadly violence that invade schools,” Minister Nalova Lyonga said.

The eight- to 10-page documents will be received online via sgcelcom@minesec.gov.cm or sgcelinfo@minesec.gov.cm until 20 November 2022. According to Minesec, the abstracts will receive financial compensation. Below, the call for papers from Minesec to download.