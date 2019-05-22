Cameroon: MINSEC frowns at payment of extra fees for preparatory classes

The Minister of Secondary education Prof Pauline Nalover Lyonga has warned school authorities and teachers against extorting examination class students in what is commonly called last minutes revision classes.

The information was made public in a radio press release issued Tuesday May 21.

In the communique, Minister Nolova says her attention has been drawn on the level at which obligatory and paid preparatory classes are organized by school officials for students in examination classes.

She condemned the act, calling on school officials and teachers to adopt responsible attitudes toward these students and stop collecting extra money from the authorized school fees already paid for the academic year.

Minister Nalova further reminded that students have the right to receive free classes ahead of their examinations at no extra cost, and that the perception of additional fees could be detrimental to its orchestrator.

The phenomenon of collecting money from students for last minutes revision classes has been a lucrative business to schools and teachers for years now.