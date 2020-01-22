Cameroon: MINSEP gives 10 days for completion of ongoing stadia projects in Douala

The Minister of Sports and physical education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has given instructions to contractors of the Japoma stadium in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon to end works within ten days ahead of the CAF inspection team visit scheduled for next month.

Cameroon is due to host the 2020 African Cup of Nations scheduled for the month of April and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for the month of January.

Ahead of these two competitions, especially the CHAN 2020, a CAF inspection team is due to visit Cameroon on February 9, 2020.

On a working visit to Douala yesterday, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi who doubles as President of the local organising committee of the CHAN 2020 and the AFCON 2021 expressed satisfaction with the work done so far on stadia projects but nevertheless instructed the contractors to complete works on the parking space of the Japoma stadium in ten days, that is before the CAF inspection visit.

Apart from the parking space, the Mbapellepe and Bonamousadi training stadia have got some water system problems.

According to reports, when questioned by the Minister on why there is no water, Constant Moukoko, contractor of the stadium replied workers in charge of the water system were not present.

Cameroon has an eight-month deadline to submit infrastructures for the hosting of the 2021 African Cup of Nations that will take place from January 9 to February 6.