Cameroon: Miss Cameroon looks to conquer the world

Audrey Nabila Monkam, winner of the Miss Cameroon 2020 crow is among 84 contestants who will be gunning for this year’s Miss World Crown.

The 70 edition of the beauty pageant will hold on December 16 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This year’s edition comes one year after the event was suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 winner Toni-Ann Singh, 25, from Jamaica will have the opportunity to crown her successor after keeping the crown for two years.

Among those who have entered the race to become her successor is Miss Cameroon 2020, Audrey Nabila Monkam who has equally been keeping the crown of her country since she was elected.

The 24-year old is among 84 contestants from across the world who will enter the first stages of the oldest international beauty pageant.

Since her election as Miss Cameroon, Audrey Nabila Monkam has been carried out several humanitarian outreach activities especially in the fight against the COVID-19.

Miss Cameroon 2022

As she eyes the Miss World Crown, several other Cameroonian beauties are looking to succeed her when the Miss Cameroon 2022 race opens.

One who has already made her intentions known is actress, Julia Samantha of the popular series Madame…Monsieur.

After winning the Miss Orangina contest in 2015, she is now throwing her hat in the race to become the next beauty queen of Cameroon. The Miss Cameroon train is already fully on with various regional finals taking place though the date for the national final is still to be known.