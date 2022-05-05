Cameroon: Missing Man Found Dead In Kumba

The lifeless body of an 88 year old man whose only name the Guardian News Paper got as Stephen is reported to have been found in an advanced state of decomposing in farm.

The corpse is said to have been discovered on April 30th April. This was by a group of farmers in the locality of Barombi Kang in Kumkba, Meme Division of the South West region.

The deceases according to family sources had been missen for a week and all attempts by relatives to know his wherebabouts were in vain.

” pa had been missing for over a week and we had launched a search for him with the help of other neighbours.We were praying we meet him in good shape just to be up early this morning to come and carry his mortal remains from the farm” said a relative as she sobs.

To the relative the sudden death of the old man could surely be as a result of a cardiac attack given his age or the handiwork of an enemy.

The lifeless body of the man is said to have been ferried to a mortuary in the Mile I neighbourhood in Kumba. He was buried days after by relatives and friends.

It is an incident which calls for attention in the place of the old. Most of them are exposed to HBP amongst other crisis and so necessitate critical attention from close ones.