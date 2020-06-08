Freelance journalist, Kingsley Njoka Fomunyuy who has not been seen by his family members or colleagues for the past 23 days was finally found on Monday, June 8.

His wife as well as lawyers, Tanyi, Pekum Emmanuel and Akuwidze Joseph finally set eyes on him on Monday at the gendarmerie headquarters in the nation’s capital Yaounde where he has been detained.

His lawyers recount he was arrested on May 15 in Douala and detained briefly in Bonanjo before he was transferred to the gendarmerie headquarters in Yaounde.

The lawyers have confirmed Kingsley Njoka is life but said he looks tired and frail from the psychological trauma he has been going through.

The accusations brought before the journalist are still not known as the lawyers are expected to return to the gendarmerie headquarters on Tuesday.