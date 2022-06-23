Cameroon: Mobil Education Participates At La Francophonie Economic Days 

The school reviews mobile application has been selected to participate in the international fair which brings together from July 6 to 13 hundreds of entrepreneurs from North America, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Caribbean.

Working with the top five secondary schools in Cameroon according to the ranking of l’Office du Baccalauréat, the Cameroonian application dubbed Mobil Education has distinguished itself in recent weeks through its offers. The application presents more than 1,000 mini-courses, 500 tests and 10,000 quizzes to students to support them in revising their lessons. The objective sought by its initiators is to help prepare students in exam classes to calmly face the end-of-year exams (BEPC, Probatoire and Baccalaureate).

Launched on May 24, Mobil Education has just been chosen by La Francophonie to participate in the second edition of its economic and commercial mission to be held in Gabon and Rwanda. This is a mission led by the Secretary-General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo, which will revolve around exchanges with economic operators and investment agencies. The economic mission of La Francophonie will take place this year first in Gabon from July 6 to 8, 2022, then it will continue from July 11 to 13 in Rwanda.

This is therefore an opportunity for Mobil Education to sell itself to the invited financial institutions. But also, participate in networking forums. In addition, it is planned to exchange with nearly 300 potential partners and to prospect the Gabonese and Rwandan markets. Among the start-ups invited, there are those from the renewable sector, digital services and agribusiness among others.