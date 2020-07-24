› Health

Cameroon: Mobile caravan for COVID-19 screening to be launched in Yaounde

Published on 24.07.2020 at 17h42 by journalduCameroun

In the coming week, Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health will launch a mobile caravan for COVID-19 screening in the town of Yaounde as an extension of the three T strategy -track, test and treat.

The information was made known by Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, Director of the fight against epidemics and pandemics at the Ministry of Public Health during Tuesday July 21st daily press briefing on the evolution of the pandemic in Cameroon.

According to Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, the new testing strategy which he baptised the 3T mobile caravan comprises three stages, including sensitization, selection of mobile testing units, screening, follow-up and evaluation.

“This caravan will bring us closer to our communities there by giving the possibility to everybody to know his/her COVID-19 status, thus protect vulnerable persons and most importantly limit the spread of the virus…” Dr Georges Alain told the press men.

He has thus called on the population to adhere to this initiative which will enable them know their COVID-19 status without having to go to any hospital nor a COVID-19 specialized care centre and as such avoid any virus complication in case of an infection.

