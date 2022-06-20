Cameroon mobilises 965.2 billion FCFA in 5 months on Taxes

The Directorate General of Taxation of the Ministry of Finance has collected a total revenue of 965.2 billion fcfa between January and May 2022. These figures were given during the monthly coordination meeting of the central and deconcentrated services of the taxation office , for the month of June 2022.
According to data revealed by the tax administration, the performance achieved during the first five months of the year is up by 123.5 billion F compared to the same period in 2021, which corresponds to an increase of 14.7% in relative value. Better still, the revenue collected at the end of May 2022 is 21.2 billion CFA francs higher than the initial forecasts, which brings the rate of achievement of the objectives to 102.3%.
“Today, everything is completely done online at the level of large, medium, small and micro enterprises in the regional capitals. It is possible to register from one’s phone or computer, and to pay tax without going to the tax office. There is no longer a cashier at the tax office. Even the various tax certificates can now be obtained online,” explains Modeste Mopa , the director general of the tax authorities.
Expanding the tax base
As a result of this race to digitise, the time spent by taxpayers in fulfilling their tax obligations has been reduced “by about 30%”, revealed the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Nguté, on 26 November 2021 at the National Assembly. This was during the presentation of the Economic, Financial, Social and Cultural Programme of the Cameroonian government for the 2022 budget year.
But beyond this simplification of procedures and the considerable reduction of contacts between tax officials and taxpayers, formerly marked by hassles and informal deals, digitisation has also facilitated payments, which are also more secure. For example, for the 2021 fiscal year, 10 billion F in tax revenue was collected via mobile money from mobile phone operators, or nearly half of the CFAF 25 billion paid by taxpayers at bank counters, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.
To this range of innovations that have improved the collection of tax revenues in Cameroon in recent years, we can add the transfer of the collection of certain taxes to companies (airport tax collected by airlines, car tax collected by insurance companies …, Editor’s note), and the gradual expansion of the tax base, with the introduction of new taxes.