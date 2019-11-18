Cameroon: Modeste Mbami rejects appointment offer as Team Manager of indomitable lions

Former indomitable lion Modeste Mbami has turned down the Cameroon Football Federation’s appointment offer as the Team Manager of Cameroon’s national male football team.

In a statement issued Sunday November 17, 2019, the former indomitable lion says the fact that he was never consulted on the conditions of his appointment by the Federation as it is supposed to be is one of the reasons why he cannot accept the offer.

“I remain convinced that before appointing someone to such an important post, certain prerequisites need to be done: Discussion with the concerned notably on the project, collaboration and working conditions drafted in a document ‘contract’…” The statement partly reads.

Added to that, Modeste Mbami discloses that the humiliating manner in which former Team Managers have been sacked is another reason that prompted his decision to decline the offer.

According to him, Cameroon’s football is passing through enormous challenges and the constant change of leaders at the head of some of these important posts is not the best solution to reform the game.

Modeste Mbami was appointed through decision No 060/FECAFOOT/PDT/2019 on the 15th November, to work ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship to be hosted by Cameroon.