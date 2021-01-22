Culture › Media

Happening now

Cameroon: Momo Communication delegate begins final journey

Published on 22.01.2021 at 14h45 by journal du Cameroun

Late Rebecca Jeme (c) copyright

The Divisional Delegate of Communication for Momo, late Rebecca Liwusi Jeme killed in a suspected separatist attack last January 6 has begun her final journey.

The body of the journalist was coffined at the Yaounde Ekounou Military mortuary Thursday January 21 and a wake organised by the Government held at the Mvan Military Airbase.

Early this Friday January 22, late Rebecca Jeme received military honours and was decorated knight of the Cameroonian order of valor in a ceremony chaired by the Governor of the Centre region, Nasseri Paul Bea.

The mortal remains of Rebecca Jeme will later on travel to Buea in the South West region of Cameroon where she will be laid to rest.

She was brutally killed last January 6 alongside three other security elements during an attack on the convoy of the Senior Divisional Officer for Momo, North West region on his way back from Ngie and Njikwa localities where he installed Divisional Officers.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top