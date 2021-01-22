Cameroon: Momo Communication delegate begins final journey

The Divisional Delegate of Communication for Momo, late Rebecca Liwusi Jeme killed in a suspected separatist attack last January 6 has begun her final journey.

The body of the journalist was coffined at the Yaounde Ekounou Military mortuary Thursday January 21 and a wake organised by the Government held at the Mvan Military Airbase.

Early this Friday January 22, late Rebecca Jeme received military honours and was decorated knight of the Cameroonian order of valor in a ceremony chaired by the Governor of the Centre region, Nasseri Paul Bea.

The mortal remains of Rebecca Jeme will later on travel to Buea in the South West region of Cameroon where she will be laid to rest.

She was brutally killed last January 6 alongside three other security elements during an attack on the convoy of the Senior Divisional Officer for Momo, North West region on his way back from Ngie and Njikwa localities where he installed Divisional Officers.