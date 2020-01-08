Cameroon: More Ambazonia fighters drop arms in Meme

At least fived armed separatist fighters have dropped their arms in Meme Division, South West Region of Cameroon, local authorities have said.

According to the Senior Divisional Officer of Meme, Ntou Ndong Chamberlain, five more armed fighters dropped their arms in Kumba yesterday and will soon be transported to Buea to join their peers in the DDR Centre.

The SDO said the armed fighters were delivered by a pastor before they were taken to a health centre where they will undergo the various medical checks. They will be taken to the DDR centre in Buea before the end of the week, the SDO said.

He used the opportunity to call on all those still in the bushes to drop their arms and return to the Republic.