Cameroon: More Coronavirus cases recorded in NW Region

There has been a slight increase of COVID-19 cases in the North West Region in the past weeks, the Regional Delegate of Public Health Dr Kingsley Che Nsoh has said.

Dr Nsoh said last week that the region has so far recorded 44 confirmed cases, among them 26 active cases, nine recoveries and nine deaths.

He however stressed that of the nine deaths, three of them occurred in the hospital while six occurred shortly after arriving the hospital, thus it was not possible to place any of them on treatment. All nine corpses were duly buried by medical personnel in the presence of their family members while traced contacts have been counseled, quarantined and will be tested at the appropriate moment, Dr Nsoh said.

The 26 active cases, he said, are responding to treatment and will be tested after 15 and days of hospitalisation to know whether or not they have recovered.