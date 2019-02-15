Politics › Judicial

Cameroon: More Kamto supporters to appear in court today

Published on 15.02.2019

Detained Kamto supporters arriving court on Friday

About two dozens of detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement will appear before the Court of First Instance to answer charges brought before them.

This is the second time they will be appearing in court after they were first brought before a judge two weeks ago after which they were immediately transferred to Kondengui. The detained who have formally been charged have since denied any wrongdoing.

Amongst the supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement expected to appear in court today is Engelbert Lebon Datchoua, a key adviser of Maurice Kamto.

Today’s hearing comes after a series of preliminary hearings of over one hundred supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement at the Yaounde Military Tribunal.

 

 

