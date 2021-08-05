Cameroon: 40 perish in three different road accidents in less than 24 hours

At least 40 persons, including children are said to have lost their lives and many others sustained injuries in three different road accidents that occurred in Cameroon in less than 24 hours.

The first accident occurred at about 3pm Wednesday August 04 along the Yaounde-Bafoussam road, precisely in Makenene, a locality in the Mbam and Inoubou Division, Centre region of Cameron between an inter urban transport bus belonging to the Charter Express agency and a truck belonging to the Synohydro company. Both engines coming from opposite directions collided, resulting to two deads and 27 injured. Some of the injured victims are presently receiving treatment in Bangangte.

The second accident took place around midnight in Awae, at a place called Mvog Essindi along the Yaounde-Bertoua highway.

It involved an inter urban transport bus from Avenir voyages transport agency and heavy duty truck with a trailer. They both met on a head on collision that was very violent, leaving 16 people including children dead on the spot and some of them not identifiable and many injured.

The third accident that was more fatal occurred early this morning along the Obala-Batchenga highway in the centre region, between a truck and a bus of the Solidarité voyages transport agency. This other accident claimed 22 lives on the spot and left many injured.

Officials are yet to make any statement on these fatal accidents which have become very recurrent on our roads these past months.

The situation is more disturbing given that the phenomenun is taking stage at the eve of back to school when students and pupils who went on vacation are taking the road back to their various houses.