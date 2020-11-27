Life › Life

Cameroon: Mother abandons three kits in Limbe

Published on 27.11.2020 at 18h26 by journal du Cameroun

Three kits identified as Samuel Eto’o Fils, Nouna Louise and Richmond aged about 7, 5 and 2 respectively are said to have been abandoned by their mother, Saly Tabe in Limbe, South West region of Cameroon.

According to an announcement sent to CRTV’s station Manager in Buea by the Divisional Delegate of the Ministry of Social Affairs for Fako Division, the children were abandoned in Limbe in the early hours of Thursday November 25 to an unknown destination.

Information on their names were given by the eldest, Samuel Eto’o Fils who as indicated in the announcement added that he schools in Government Primary School Yato in the Littoral region of Cameroon.

The Divisional Delegate of Social Affairs for Fako in Limbe has appealed to the general public for anybody who knows either the children or the lady to contact them.

 

