Cameroon moves one place up on latest FIFA rankings

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have moved a place up on the latest FIFA rankings for the month of May published on Thursday.

The Lions are ranked 50th on the international rankings and 7th in Africa, a step ahead from the last rankings where they remained 51 despite their victory over Kuwait in a friendly.

Tunisia stay top of the African rankings and are 14 in the world, followed by Senegal, the DR Congo, Morocco and Egypt in the top five.

Cameroon, who will not be part of the 2018 World Cup which starts on June 14, will be hoping to improve their rankings with upcoming friendlies against Burkina Faso and Uzbekistan.

The friendlies will surely be handled by Alexandre Belinga who was placed in temporary charge as Fecafoot continues searching for a permanent head coach at the helmn of the team.

Over 77 national and foreign coaches have applied for the job as the wait for football authorities to unveil the name of the chosen one keeps dragging one