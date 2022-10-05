Cameroon Movie Industry Tops Best at Écran Noir

Cameroon is the best represented country in a 14 movies selection with three films: “L’Accord” by Frank Lea Malle, “The planters plantation” by Young Dhinga and “When it ends” by Achille Brice.

Released in cinema halls on 29 April, “L’Accord” produced by Inception Arts&Com was well received by the public. First at Canal Olympia in Douala and Yaoundé. Then in Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, France… Frank Lea Malle’s film was also broadcast on Canal Première. And for its broadcast at the Écrans noirs 2022, the film was sold out.

“The Planters Plantation” is also scheduled this week at the Sita Bella theatre in Yaoundé. It is presented as one of the “multi-star” films of Cameroon. “It is a mix of Cameroonian and Nigerian first class characters with Nkem Owoh at the helm,” the production said on its release last month.

Finally, there is “When it ends” by promoter Achille Brice. In 2017, the Buea-born filmmaker had already distinguished himself at Fespaco in Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) with his film “Life point”. Achille Brice joins the closed circle of Cameroonian directors on Netflix with his second feature film “A man for the weekend”. This time, he hopes to win a prize at the Écrans noirs.