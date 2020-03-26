One of the Members of Parliament of the PCRN part, Honourable Nourane Fotsing has decided to boycott parliament over the non respect of anti-coronavirus measures.

Among the thirteen-point measure released by government last week to curb the spread of the Coronavirus features the restriction of gatherings to persons and meetings to a maximum of 10 persons.

Despite the measures, the March session of ùparliament has gone on smoothly with over 150 lawmakers in attendance prompting criticisms from the political and social class.

PCRN MP, Honourable Nourane Foster has decided to pull out of parliament today citing the non respect of some of these measures.

“Unfortunately, I will not take part at today’s session at the National Assembly …due to the failure to respect the social distance measures…” Honourable Fotsing said.

Recently, the Speaker of the National Assembly faced scathing criticisms from the public over his failure to self quarantine after returning from France.